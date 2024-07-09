8 Liverpool youngsters who will be looking to impress Arne Slot in pre-season
Liverpool have some hugely promising youngsters on their books and we’ve picked out eight of them who will be looking to impress Arne Slot in pre-season.
With a new era about to start at Anfield, some players we were previously unfancied could be given a fresh opportunity to impress by the new manager.
We’ve taken a closer look at some of Liverpool’s most promising youngsters and have assessed eight of them who will be looking to impress Slot this summer.