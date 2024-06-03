8 mad things we can definitely see happening during Jose Mourinho’s stint at Fenerbahce

Jose Mourinho has officially been unveiled as the new Fenerbahce manager and we’re both thrilled and petrified for the earthquake it might cause over the next few years.

‘The Special One’ is perhaps the game’s greatest character and pantomime supervillain, but love him or loathe him, there is no denying his unrelenting charisma and burning desire to win at all costs.

Combine that with a giant in Turkish football – desperately competing for bragging rights in Istanbul – where chaos is the status quo and you’ve got a match made in heaven. Or hell.

