8 of the most shocking transfer windows ever by Premier League heavyweights

Fans of Manchester United, Liverpool, Arsenal and Chelsea will know how this feels when a Premier League heavyweight suffers a shocking transfer window.

Newcastle United are currently enduring a nightmare summer transfer window. Star man Alexander Isak has made clear his intentions to leave and Eddie Howe is struggling to land his favoured targets.

We’ve taken a closer look at eight of the worst-ever transfer windows from big Premier League clubs.

For the full article, please click here.