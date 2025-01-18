8 players who unexpectedly came up clutch in a Premier League title race

Players such as Cristiano Ronaldo and Didier Drogba are best known for being clutch, but sometimes an unlikely hero pops up in a Premier League title race.

Some of the most unlikely players have gone down in Premier League folklore because of a clutch moment or two towards the end of the season which ended up sealing the title.

We’ve picked out eight players from over the years who were unexpectedly clutch for the eventual title winners.

For the full article, please click here.