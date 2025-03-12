8 PSG players Luis Enrique has improved this season: Dembele, Vitinha…

Luis Enrique has done a fine job since arriving at PSG in 2023 and the Spanish coach has improved plenty of players during that time.

In his first 94 games in charge of the French giants, he’s already won four trophies and his side stand a great chance of winning the Champions League this year too.

We’ve taken a closer look at Enrique’s time at the Parc des Princes and have found eight players that have dramatically improved under the 54-year-old.

For the full article, please click here.