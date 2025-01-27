Relegated clubs Burnley, Sheffield United and Luton Town predictably make up three of the top five biggest Championship wage bills for 2024-25, but they’re all beaten to the top spot.

Leeds United, the bookmakers’ hot favourites for promotion, pay out more in wages than any other club – despite selling star players like Crysencio Summerville, Archie Gray and Georginio Rutter.

Daniel Farke’s squad are estimated to be paid a total of £37.2million a year collectively, which is marginally more than Burnley and more than double Sunderland’s wage bill.

