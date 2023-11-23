£82m Man Utd flop on 15-man axe list as Ten Hag ‘plans mammoth clear out’

Manchester United star Antony is reportedly one of 15 players who could be axed by Erik ten Hag, who is looking to clear the decks at Old Trafford in the next two transfer windows.

After an impressive first season under Ten Hag, which saw the Red Devils finish third in the Premier League and win the League Cup, they’ve struggled this term.

A run of four wins in five in the Premier League has papered over the cracks somewhat, with those victories over Brentford, Sheffield United, Fulham and Luton all by a single goal and far from convincing.

They sit bottom of their Champions League group with three defeats from their four games and were bundled out of the League Cup after Newcastle eased to a 3-0 win.

Issues off the pitch certainly haven’t helped matters, with Ten Hag’s public spat with Jadon Sancho continuing to keep the Englishman out in the cold and Antony also absent for a time due to allegations of domestic abuse.

Both wingers are among players who could be axed in the next two transfer windows, according to the Daily Star, who claim Ten Hag ‘plans a mammoth clear out’.

United are said to be ‘considering cutting their losses’ over Antony, who has failed spectacularly to live up to his mammoth £82m price tag.

Raphael Varane is destined to leave, reportedly in the summer, having fallen down the pecking order below Victor Lindelof, Harry Maguire and Jonny Evans, who has impressed but isn’t expected to continue beyond this season.

Mason Greenwood, currently on loan at Getafe, isn’t expected to return, while Donny van de Beek and Tom Heaton, as well as bit-part striker Antony Martial, will also be moved on.

United have an option-to-buy clause in their loan deal for Sofyan Amrabat, but aren’t expected to take up the option, and possible attempts to make fellow loanee Sergio Reguilon’s stay permanent is deemed unnecessary given the returns of Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia from injury.

Brandon Williams – on loan at Ipswich – will surely leave, while Alvaro Fernandez, Shola Shoretire, Will Fishand Joe Hugill could follow him out the door.

