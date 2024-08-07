83-game former Tottenham star in line for shock Prem return as Romano confirms approach

Steven Bergwijn could be heading back to the Premier League with Leicester

Fabrizio Romano has confirmed that Leicester City have approached Ajax to discuss the conditions of a deal for former Tottenham attacker Steven Bergwijn.

Bergwijn played three seasons in England, somewhat underwhelming over the course of 83 Tottenham games. The winger did not get regular minutes, but was directly involved in just 17 goals during his time with the club.

Given he chipped in with 19 goal contributions in his last season with PSV Eindhoven before joining, his returns were much less than expected when he arrived in north London.

And it was unsurprising that he headed back to the Netherlands after his time at Spurs was up, but after impressing again in his native country, this time with Ajax, Bergwijn could once again be heading to England.

That’s according to transfer insider Romano, who states Bergwijn ‘could leave Ajax’ before the end of the transfer window, as newly-promoted Leicester have approached them to ‘ask for conditions of the deal’.

The attacker cost approximately £26million when Ajax signed him two yeas ago, and Leicester will have that sort of cash to burn after their promotion to the Premier League.

It’s unclear exactly how much it would cost for the Foxes to sign him, but it’s not likely to be vastly different to Ajax’s initial outlay.

For some top Premier League sides, Bergwijn would be a risky signing, given his below par performances for Tottenham. But Leicester’s main objective this coming season will be survival.

The attacker was directly involved in four goals per season in each of his three Premier League campaigns for Spurs, and that output at the bottom end of the table would certainly not be bad, alongside the other attacking sparks in the Leicester side.

What’s more, Bergwijn is 26 now, so should be reaching his prime years, and is coming off the back of a return of 12 goals and four assists last season in the Eredivisie, following on from 12 goals and five assists the season prior.

His numbers dropped when he first came to England, but now he’s more experienced, and is not going into the unknown, he could well be a useful asset for Leicester.

