Son Heung-min has announced that he’s leaving Tottenham after 10 years, and MLS outfit LAFC are reportedly in pole position to sign him.

If the move goes through, the 33-year-old South Korea international will join the likes of Frank Lampard, Steven Gerrard and Thierry Henry as one of the Premier League greats to try a new challenge out in the United States.

We’ve identified six more Premier League stalwarts who could soon follow Sonny over to Major League Soccer.

