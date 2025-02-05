9 big-name footballers born before Cristiano Ronaldo still playing professionally in 2025

Cristiano Ronaldo is now in his forties – and he can take inspiration from some familiar faces that are even older and still playing professionally today.

Former Chelsea, Arsenal, Liverpool, Bayern Munich and Marseille superstars are among the players in their forties who refuse to hang up their boots.

Here are nine big-name professional footballers who were born before Ronaldo and are still playing in 2025.

For the full article, please click here.