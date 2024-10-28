9 crazy stats that show why Vinicius Junior was robbed of the Ballon d’Or

Real Madrid superstar Vinicius Junior has been beaten to the 2024 Ballon d’Or by Manchester City midfielder Rodri.

Vinicius looked set to follow in the footsteps of modern-day Los Blancos icons Ronaldo, Luka Modric and Karim Benzema in breaking up Messi’s eight-time dominance of the golden ball, while he was hoping to join legendary Brazilians including Rivaldo, Ronaldo Nazario, Ronaldinho and Kaka in being voted the best footballer in the world.

Reports for weeks and months had suggested that Vinicius was set to claim this year’s award, which is handed out by French outlet France Football, but it appears those reports were wrong.

