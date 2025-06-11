9 huge transfers where David Ornstein beat Fabrizio Romano to the scoop
David Ornstein and Fabrizio Romano have established themselves as football’s undisputed transfer kings.
Once the season ends and the transfer window opens, the two reporters are must-follows on social media for anyone with an insatiable appetite for breaking news. They get more scoops than anyone else in the business – but which of them has the more impressive track record?
We’ve highlighted nine notable transfers whereby Ornstein beat Romano to the punch.