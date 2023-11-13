9 incredible stats that show just how ridiculous Harry Kane has been in 2023

Harry Kane’s decision to join Bayern Munich has already proven a masterstroke and put him on course for an all-timer 2023, filled with an obscene amount of goals.

After over a decade with Tottenham where Kane blossomed into arguably the most lethal striker on the planet and England’s all-time top scorer, he found himself trapped in north London despite having outgrown his employers.

The longer it went on, the more painful it got watching Kane continue to fire them in for Spurs knowing full well his goals alone weren’t enough to lift the silverware curse around the club.

