9 jaw-dropping stats from Arsenal’s thumping 7-1 Champions League win over PSV

Arsenal took a giant leap towards the Champions League quarter-finals after a 7-1 hammering of PSV Eindhoven in the first leg of their last 16 match.

The Gunners travelled to the Netherlands feeling the pressure after firing blanks against West Ham and Nottingham Forest to leave them 13 points behind Liverpool in the Premier League.

But Mikel Arteta’s side, playing without a recognised striker, tore into their Eredivisie opponents from the first whistle and Jurrien Timber headed the opener within the first 20 minutes.

For the full article, please click here.