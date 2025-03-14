9 Man Utd players who instantly regained form after leaving Old Trafford

Manchester United hasn’t been an easy environment for players to thrive in recent years, although plenty of their former stars have shone elsewhere.

Whether it’s because the badge weighs too heavy or the behind-the-scenes environment isn’t up to scratch, there are plenty of reasons why players have struggled to showcase their best form at United.

We’ve taken a closer look at nine players who seemingly instantly regained their form after leaving Old Trafford.

For the full article, please click here.