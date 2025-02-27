9 mind-boggling records Mohamed Salah has already broken in 2024-25 with Liverpool

Mohamed Salah is currently enjoying a historic season with Liverpool and he’s already managed to break several records in the process.

Following another assist against Newcastle, the Reds now sit 13 points clear at the top of the Premier League with 10 games to go.

“I don’t know. It is opinion,” Salah told Sky Sports after the win over Manchester City last Sunday after being asked if he’s currently playing better than ever.

For the full article, please click here.