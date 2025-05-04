9 modern Premier League players with surprisingly good goal records: Maupay, Rondon…

Chelsea, Newcastle United and Nottingham Forest have all been able to call upon the services of Premier League goalscorers who perhaps did not get the credit their records deserved.

We have a massive soft spot for strikers who, despite having limitations with other parts of their game, still have that knack of knowing how to hit the back of the net, sometimes more so than more illustrious names.

We’ve taken a look at nine forwards who have a goalscoring record in the Premier League since 2014-15 which may take you by surprise.

For the full article, please click here.