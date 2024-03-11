9 of Europe’s top ballers that we believe are destined to tear up the MLS

Hands up if you foresaw Matty Longstaff making the move across the Atlantic to Toronto FC. Put it down. Put your hand down. A completely random transfer. But for some, Major League Soccer is inescapable.

There are players out there for whom there are only three certainties in life: Death, taxes, and MLS. There was a time when that might sound like a dig, but that’s simply no longer the case in 2024.

Ballers like Lorenzo Insigne, Riqui Puig, and Carlos Vela all chose to swap cappuccino and paella for Americano and chocolate that tastes like vomit well before their best days were behind them.

Read the article at Planet Football.