9 of the craziest moments in Turkish Super Lig history: Guns, brawls, kidnappings…

Look up ‘melodrama’ in the dictionary and you’ll read an entrance that simply says: ‘See Turkish Super Lig’.

Honestly, it feels like not a week goes by without something genuinely batsh*t happening. Guns, violence, kidnapping… Guy Ritchie is directing the Turkish Super Lig. That’s the only explanation. It’s not real. It can’t be.

We allowed ourselves to be sucked into the topsy-turvy rabbit hole that is the Super Lig. Come with us as we guide you through the madness.

For the full article, please click here.