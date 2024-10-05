9 outrageous stats that prove Bukayo Saka is currently the best player in world football
Arsenal star Bukayo Saka has arguably taken his game to new heights, having kicked off Arsenal’s 2024-25 campaign in exceptional form.
Saka has been the outstanding individual for Mikel Arteta’s Gunners, who remain unbeaten in all competitions and are only a point behind league leaders Liverpool in the Premier League title race.
The 23-year-old produced another exceptional display as Arsenal came from behind to beat Southampton 3-1, setting up Kai Havertz and Gabriel Martinelli for the first two goals before sealing the three points with a fine goal of his own in the closing stages.