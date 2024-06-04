9 players from Euro 2012 we can’t believe are still playing in 2024

Euro 2012 was hosted by… Can you remember? That’s right: Poland & Ukraine. Spain were the champions—this was their frightening peak with Andres Iniesta, Xavi Hernandez, and Sergio Busquets dominating the midfield with that motion-sickness-inducing passing.

Fernando Torres won the Golden Boot, Iniesta was the player of the tournament, Slavek and Slavko were the entirely forgettable mascots, and The Rock Road to Poland was number one in the Irish music charts. Twelve years is an eternity in football.

We’ve identified nine players from the Euro 2012 squads who are still playing in 2024, and we can’t quite believe it. Numero uno—one of Manuel Pellegrini’s first signings at Manchester City.

