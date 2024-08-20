9 players we can’t believe have a better PL win percentage than Enzo Fernandez

When Chelsea signed Enzo Fernandez for a Premier League record £107million fee, the midfielder arrived with a reputation as one of the most talented prospects in European football, fresh starring in Argentina’s World Cup triumph in Qatar.

To say that things haven’t gone to plan for Fernandez at Stamford Bridge would be an understatement. Chelsea suffered a disastrous spell of form in the latter half of the 2022-23 campaign to finish 12th in the table, and while there were signs of improvement last term, Fernandez’s time on the treatment table coincided with their best run of results.

At the time of writing, Fernandez has registered 19 defeats, 14 draws and just 14 wins from his 47 Premier League appearances for Chelsea. That’s a win percentage of just 29.7%. Here are nine Premier League players we can’t believe boast a better record.

For the full article, please click here.