9 wholesome moments from Euro 2024 to remind you football is wonderful

At this point, we’ve all seen the video of the Albanian fans snapping the spaghetti in front of Italian fans whilst the Italians take it all in good jest and cry out in faux anguish. A lovely, warm-natured exchange between two sets of fans who probably don’t even speak a common language.

That’s what football is all about. It’s what it should be about, anyway. There are idiots everywhere in this life. In board meetings, in parliament, on building sites, down the shops, in football writing… And football fandom has its fair share of idiots, too.

We’re completely addicted to the wholesomeness pervading this Euro 2024, though. Everywhere you look, lovely things are happening, so we’ve decided to collect them all in this article. We’ll keep it updated throughout the tournament so watch this space for a little mental pick-me-up.

For the full article, please click here.