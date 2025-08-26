9 wonderkids we can’t believe were poached from other academies: Ngumoha, Sterling…
Wonderkids who have caught the eye at Liverpool, Chelsea, Manchester United, Manchester City and Barcelona are among high-profile examples of players who switched academies as youngsters.
Sometimes ‘one of our own’ does some heavy lifting in football, with development not entirely organic and that exciting youth-teamer breaking through not all that different from a regular senior signing.
We’ve identified nine footballing wonderkids from the present and past who were poached from another club’s academy.