The Copa America has been graced by great goalscorers from Pele to Lionel Messi – yet some legends of the sport have failed to find the net in the competition.

Whether they played for nations who made early exits in the competition or were simply unlucky, this lot do not appear in the record books.

We’ve picked out nine superstars, both past and present, who never scored in the Copa America.

For the full article, please click here.