A combined XI from promoted & relegated clubs that could achieve Premier League survival

There are serious questions to be asked about the growing chasm between the Premier League and the Championship after all three promoted clubs have sunk like a stone for the second season running.

Leeds United and Burnley have bounced back to the top flight and are both just one game away from reaching 100 points. But will they end up suffering the same fate as Leicester City, Ipswich Town and Southampton next season?

It’s now harder than ever to stay in the Premier League, and the promoted clubs will really have their work cut out this summer. The gap got us thinking – would an XI of all the best players from the promoted and relegated clubs even survive?

