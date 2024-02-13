A jaw-droppingly good XI of footballers who were born in the wrong era

Some people are simply born at the wrong time – as our XI of footballers who were better suited to other eras demonstrates beyond doubt.

Vincent van Gogh only sold one painting while he was alive. The same is true of some footballers, although van Gogh’s paintings did pretty well for themselves after his death. Dead footballers don’t score goals.

We’re intrigued by football players who are better suited to a different era — maverick number 10s forced into conventional, Brit Pop era British 4-4-2s; brilliant traditional wingers smashed into an inverted nightmare — that kind of thing.

Our intrigue led us to come up with an XI of players born in the wrong footballing era. A van Gogh XI, if you will. Let’s get to it, ey?

For the full article, please click here.