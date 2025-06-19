A potted history of drugs bans in English football: Bosnich, Ferdinand, Toure…

Chelsea winger Mykhailo Mudryk is facing the prospect of a four-year ban after being charged with anti-doping rule violations by the Football Association.

The Ukrainian would not be the first Premier League footballer to serve a ban for failing a drugs test, but the length of it would be considerably more severe than anything English football has seen in the recent past.

We’ve identified eight players who were handed drugs bans by the FA:

For the full article, please click here.