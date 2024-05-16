A potted history of Leeds United’s play-off heartbreak: Watford, Doncaster, Derby…

Leeds United fans can be forgiven for doing one big sigh of reservation after their third-place finish in the Championship this season confirmed their fate in the dreaded play-offs.

Daniel Farke’s side are hoping to make it back to the Premier League, and in doing so exorcise the demons of play-off heartbreak in years gone by. They managed a 0-0 draw away to Norwich in the first leg of their semi-final and would face either Southampton or West Brom at Wembley should they make it through at Elland Road.

We’ve taken a closer look at Leeds’ disastrous play-off record over the years, having never made it through in five previous attempts.

Read the article at Planet Football.