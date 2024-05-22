A scarily good XI of players left out of Germany’s Euro 2024 squad

Never write off the Germans. Sometimes cliches exist for good reason.

Germany’s form for the past couple of years has been sketchy at best, while they haven’t done a great deal of note in any international tournament since winning the World Cup a decade ago.

They haven’t made it past the group stage of either of the last two World Cups and fell at the first knockout hurdle in the last European Championships three years ago.

But they might just surprise people when they host Euro 2024 this summer. Julian Nagelsmann has picked a squad stacked full of ridiculous talent, coming off the back of excellent individual campaigns at clubs like Real Madrid, Arsenal, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and surprise Bundesliga champions Bayer Leverkusen.

For the full article, please click here.