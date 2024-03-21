‘A window into the elite level of women’s football’ – WSL schedule huge games to capitalise on Prem break

The Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship have taken over some of Britain’s most famous landmarks to promote the upcoming Women’s Football Weekend.

There will no Premier League or Championship games due to the international break, but nobody need leave their thirst for club rivalries unquenched with four huge fixtures scheduled in the women’s game.

And all four have been promoted in an eye-catching way in the host cities.

For Everton v Liverpool, a colossal banner was unfurled from the summit of Radio City Tower in Liverpool. The Manchester derby sees two towering high-rise lockers proudly branded in the distinctive colours of Manchester City and Manchester United, dominating the skyline, while Regent Street is draped from top-to-toe in West Ham v Chelsea flags. And up in the North East, the iconic Roker Pier and Lighthouse was transformed by being adorned with a half-and-half Sunderland and Durham scarf.

Other games in the WSL this weekend see Bristol City host Tottenham, Leicester City welcome Brighton, and Arsenal go to Aston Villa. And this latest promotion is the latest element of a concerted effort to promote women’s football during the hiatus in the men’s domestic game, garnering interest from fans across the world and drawing on the rivalries taking centre stage.

Nikki Doucet, CEO of the Women’s Super League and Women’s Championship, said: “Women’s Football Weekend is one of the biggest weekends of the year for our sport and is a great opportunity to showcase the talented teams and players we have in our leagues. The weekend is a window into the elite level of women’s football, and we hope it draws more people in to engage with the sport going forward.”