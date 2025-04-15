Ally McCoist has backed Aaron Ramsdale to sign for Manchester United, as he does not feel Andre Onana is “of the class” the club “need” going forward.

Onana has clearly been a good goalkeeper in the past. In the 2022/23 season with Inter Milan, he reached the Champions League final, keeping eight clean sheets, including two shut-outs of rivals AC Milan in the semi-finals.

But since moving to Manchester United, the goalkeeper has struggled. No Premier League stopper has more errors leading to a goal in all competitions since Onana joined the club, and he was at fault for both goals in the 2-2 draw with Lyon in the Europa League on April 10.

That saw him rested from the next game, against Newcastle, and has seen the rate of reports regarding him being replaced skyrocket, with Southampton’s Ramsdale the latest to be linked.

Speaking on talkSPORT, it’s clear McCoist thinks United could certainly do worse than signing the former Arsenal man.

“I don’t think it’d be daft at all. I don’t fancy Onana to be honest with you, I’m not sure he’s of the class Manchester United need as a goalkeeper moving forward,” he said.

“The squad’s needing a dramatic overhaul and that wouldn’t be the daftest move.”

Ramsdale has already been relegated from the Premier League this season, making that the third time, but is likely to remain the top flight, with a few clubs keeping their eye on him.

With 177 Premier League appearances and five England caps to his name, Ramsdale is clearly a competent goalkeeper, who had a good spell at Arsenal before being usurped by David Raya.

MORE MAN UTD NEWS ON F365…

👉 ‘They might as well change the manager’ – Carragher reveals Amorim place in Man Utd blame ‘queue’

👉 Big Midweek: Arsenal in Madrid, Amorim and Man Utd’s ‘focus’, Ange faces sack, Nkunku

👉 ‘I’ve never seen that before’ – Henry singles out Man Utd star for criticism in Newcastle loss

United know they’d be getting a good goalkeeper, but Ramsdale is not the only man in their sights. They have also been linked with Senne Lammens, James Trafford, Lucas Chevalier and Zion Suzuki, among others.

It seems likely, though, that Onana will not be the starting goalkeeper at United next season. While Ruben Amorim has not suggested so, stating he was dropped for just the one game, reports have stated the Red Devils are hopeful of a Saudi offer for the goalkeeper.

If that happens, they are likely to make a decent sum from the Cameroonian, which could go towards his replacement. And it could indeed come, with Fabrizio Romano reporting Saudi interest remains in Onana.

READ MORE: Man Utd flop striker survives with team-mate brutally sold after ‘re-evaluation’ of attack