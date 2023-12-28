Aaron Ramsdale told to leave Arsenal in January as Arteta treatment ‘not fair’

Aaron Ramsdale has lost his place in the Arsenal side to summer arrival David Raya.

Dean Saunders has told goalkeeper Aaron Ramsdale he has “got to leave” Arsenal in January and argued manager Mikel Arteta replacing him with David Raya has “not been fair.”

The former Wales striker believes teams are “queueing up” to sign Ramsdale in January and thinks the England international could “rock the boat” if he wants to force a move.

Ramsdale has lost his spot as the No 1 goalkeeper at the Emirates to summer signing David Raya, who joined from Brentford on loan with an option to buy for £27 million next summer.

Transfer specialist Fabrizio Romano has revealed that Arsenal are “guaranteed” to exercise their option to sign the 28-year-old Spanish international permanently in 2024.

Ramsdale, who played all 38 league games for Arsenal last season, has started just four games in all competitions since the Gunners’ 3-1 win against Manchester United on September 3.

Two of these appearances were in the Carabao Cup, one was against PSV in the Champions League after Arsenal had already qualified, while his only league start came against Brentford – with Raya ineligible.

The 25-year-old goalkeeper has been linked with a move to other Premier League sides, with Chelsea and Newcastle United reportedly among the clubs interested.

In a discussion with former Tottenham midfielder Jamie O’Hara on talkSPORT, Saunders urged Ramsdale to leave Arsenal in the January window.

“He’s got to leave, he can’t sit there with his snood on every week looking as if he has just got a £3000 gas bill,” the 59-year-old Welshman said.

“It’s not been fair but football at the highest level is ruthless and you need two teams. Arsenal need two teams of good players to win the league and as a goalkeeper there is only one position you can play.

“You have to sit there and swallow it. But they are queueing up for him, if I was him I would say: ‘thanks very much, this is not for me’.”

O’Hara claimed Arteta will not allow the Englishman to go in January as the Gunners are in a position to fight for the Premier League title.

“Let me tell you now, Arteta is not going to get rid of Ramsdale in a season where they can win the title because they only need one injury and then they are screwed,” asserted the 37-year-old.

Saunders, though, insisted players are now more likely to force a move and thinks Ramsdale will do the same if he decides he wants to go.

“When you played that was the rules but now players do what they want. If he wants to leave, watch what happens. If he makes the decision, ‘I’m leaving’, watch what happens. He’ll just rock the boat.”

