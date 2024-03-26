Kate Abdo’s boyfriend – retired boxer Malik Scott – has responded to comments made by Liverpool legend Jamie Carragher about the presenter.

Carragher appears on CBS Sports alongside presenter Abdo to cover the Champions League in the United States alongside fellow pundits Thierry Henry and Micah Richards.

The four colleagues have a great rapport and clips of them having banter regularly go viral over social media.

But the Liverpool legend took things too far during CBS Sports’ coverage of Arsenal vs Porto. During a back-and-forth over the teams each person supports, Carragher jokes that Abdo is “not loyal” to Scott.

The comment visibly took aback Carragher’s colleagues and Abdo later admitted that he had gone “too far”, but was keen to move on.

Abdo’s boyfriend happens to be retired boxer Scott, who currently trains former world heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Scott was asked about the Carragher incident during an interview with Lord Ping. He explained that he would have a “serious problem” with the pundit if he “upset” Abdo and even threatened to “show up” in person in future if he “doesn’t pick up” a call.

“It’s not that she’s one of the best sports broadcasters, she’s one of the best human beings I’ve come across in this life,” Scott told Lord Ping.

“I’m very much in love with her and I plan on marrying her, so the thing that happened with Jamie, it’s a part of the job, but it’s not the first time he’s said something out the way like that, but it’s the first time he said something in reference to possibly disturbing a household or disturbing a couples chemistry.

“It was a very minute thing, but her being irritated by it a little bit is what really got to me. Him just saying it and being that guy who always makes those picking at you jokes wasn’t really a big deal to me at all. It’s only a big deal if Kate is upset. If Kate gets upset then it’s a really big deal to me and I’ll give him a call and if he doesn’t pick up my call, then I’ll show up in a physical manner so we can talk like men, so that’s not something you should continue to do.

“But I think Jamie apologised, not just to Kate but to the team, and one thing you can’t do is knock a man who admits he was wrong. In that regard, I have high respect for him.”

He continued: “As long as Kate is happy, I have no problem. Now if he makes Kate upset then I have a serious problem and he’ll get a call from me, and if he doesn’t pick up my call I’ll show up in a physical manner for him.”

Scott also claimed Carragher was being “obnoxious and rude” to Abdo and his attempted joke “wasn’t a good one”.

“Jamie Carragher’s – what’s the word – obnoxiousness and his lack of knowing how to read the room works sometimes, that time it just didn’t work,” Scott continued.

“But sometimes it works and it plays off into a good joke, then someone else on the panel will play off that and it rolls off good on camera. But that wasn’t a good one Jamie, so you have to watch it really from now on because once Kate gets irritated, I get irritated and it makes me want to show up.

“Kate is surrounded by good men in her job, when it comes to banter they go back and forth a lot and the show does incredible numbers, not just because they’re covering an incredible sport but because of the chemistry those guys share on the panel together.

“But when that chemistry is disturbed by someone taking a shot at a woman and her relationship in a joking manner, it can come across as a bit rude, it can come across as a bit obnoxious, it can definitely come across as a bit disrespectful to that lady and her partner.”