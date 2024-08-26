West Ham ‘very close’ to signing ex-Chelsea, Aston Villa striker with ‘operation well underway’

West Ham United are reportedly confident they will complete the signing of AS Roma striker Tammy Abraham before the summer transfer window closes.

Abraham, 26, moved to Roma for around £35million after a 16-year career at Chelsea that included loan spells at Swansea City, Bristol City and Aston Villa, all in the Championship.

He scored 48 goals in 78 appearances in the second tier of English football before getting his chance in the Chelsea first team in 2019/20.

The Blues’ reliance on Abraham came amid a transfer embargo, with the Londoners spending big on Timo Werner and Kai Havertz when their ban ended in the 2020 summer transfer window.

In 19/20, Abraham scored an impressive 15 goals in 34 Premier League appearances before only playing 22 times in the league the following campaign.

In August 2021, the 26-year-old moved to Italy, joining Roma for £35million.

He hit the ground running in Rome, netting an impressive 17 goals in 37 Serie A appearances in his debut season.

After only scoring eight the following year, Abraham suffered a cruciate ligament injury which ruled him out for the vast majority of 23/24.

The England international is now out of favour at his club having played one minute in Roma’s opening two Serie A matches. He was an unused substitute in Sunday’s 2-1 home defeat to Empoli.

There is interest in Abraham, though his valuation has decreased quite a bit due to his lengthy injury layoff from June last year to March.

West Ham transfer ‘operation well underway’ for £17m England international

Nevertheless, West Ham are reportedly keen, despite signing Niclas Fullkrug from Borussia Dortmund earlier this summer.

According to reports in Italy, Abraham’s future is not at Roma and West Ham are currently leading the race for his signature.

AC Milan were keen earlier in the window but are not expected to make a move for the English striker, meaning the Hammers could capitalise.

The player will not cost a fortune and it is believed that Julen Lopetegui’s side are ‘keen on matching’ Roma’s asking price, which is believed to be around 20 million euros (£16.9m).

This sale should help Roma ‘complete’ their squad for the season, with Abraham ‘very close’ to joining West Ham.

Indeed, the ‘operation is well underway’ and talks are currently advanced.

There is believed to be a salary ‘issue’, with Abraham currently on a wage worth £5m per season.

West Ham earned their first win of the season at Crystal Palace on Saturday thanks to goals from Tomas Soucek and Jarrod Bowen.

The Irons kicked off the Premier League campaign with a 2-1 home defeat to Aston Villa and new head coach Lopetegui said he was relieved by his team’s performance at Selhurst Park.

He said: “It has been a very balanced match, in my opinion, above all the first half. But we achieved the three points, we are happy but above all because the players have fought very well to achieve the three points.

“We suffered in this pre-season a lot. We have had one very strange pre-season for lots of reasons.

“It’s a good feeling that Edson (Alvarez) arrived (from injury), it’s a good feeling that Alphonse (Areola) has made here and of the rest of the players to see all of them connected with the teamwork.”

West Ham’s strange schedule does not see them leave London until their November 2 trip to Nottingham Forest but Lopetegui insisted he treats every game in the capital the same.

He added: “We are not going to know another city! Always in London. This, for me, is the same. If we play against one London team, for me it’s the same.

“I know sometimes for the fans but for me it’s the same. We want three points, it’s always very important.”

