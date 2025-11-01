Tottenham were booed by fans during their match against Chelsea

Jamie Carragher labelled Tottenham “absolutely awful” in their loss to Chelsea as he felt they were “rightly” booed in a “bad” moment during the game.

Spurs came into the weekend with a three-point lead in the Premier League over London rivals Chelsea. They had won five of their nine games, placing them third in the league on 17 points.

But the Blues are now breathing down Tottenham‘s neck, having beaten them to join them on 17 points, and Enzo Maresca’s side are now fourth, only having a slightly worse goal difference.

Chelsea had 15 shots and nine on target, compared to three and one for Spurs, and throughout the game the commentary team remarked how the Blues could have scored more, with it felt goalscorer Joao Pedro could easily have had a hat-trick in the first half.

Liverpool legend Carragher hit out at Spurs during the closing stages of the match on commentary, when they had a free kick in their own half, and with all but two outfielders in the Chelsea half, Guglielmo Vicario played the ball to one of them – Djed Spence – who had to play it back, and nothing was made of the chance to hit the ball up field.

Carragher said: “You have been absolutely awful today, Tottenham. Listen to the boos in the stadium and rightly so, how bad is that?

“Tottenham couldn’t complain, this game should be 4-0.”

After the match, former Spurs midfielder Jamie Redknapp shared similar sentiments on the poor performance from the side.

He said: “Easy as it gets. If that was a boxing match they’d have stopped it. That was one of the worst performances I’ve seen of Tottenham.

“They never laid a glove on this Chelsea side. They had no idea how to play out. They made it so easy.”

Indeed, the stats do not make for good reading from a Spurs point of view. The only major statistic that they beat Chelsea on was the amount of corners they won – six compared to the Blues’ five.

The opposition had more shots, shots on target, possession, passes, better pass accuracy and were shown fewer yellow cards.

The home form of Tottenham will be a worry, given they’ve won just four times at home in the last year in the Premier League.

