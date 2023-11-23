AC Milan in ’10-day’ attempt to snare Lionel Messi as Maldini details extent of signing efforts

Former AC Milan technical director Paolo Maldini has revealed the club tried to sign Lionel Messi “for 10 days” in 2021 before they “realised it was impossible”.

Messi cultivated a reputation as one of the best, if not the best, players in the world during his time at Barcelona. The Argentine forward scored 672 goals and provided 303 assists during his time with the La Liga giants, winning countless trophies.

As such, it was heartbreaking for the club when their financial troubles made it difficult for the star to remain, and he headed to Paris Saint-Germain on a free transfer in the summer of 2021.

However, he might have been pulling on an AC Milan shirt had things panned out slightly differently. Former technical director of the club, Maldini, has revealed they made an effort to land Messi before it became evident it wasn’t possible for them.

“For 10 days we tried to bring Messi to Milan, but then we realised it was impossible,” he told PoretCast.

“It is too late now, but a player like Messi is a spectacle for anyone to witness.”

Maldini also detailed how it would have been a frightening sight to see the Argentine lining up against his side, with rivals Inter Milan also making efforts to snare Messi.

“When I read that he might even go to Inter, I got scared!” Maldini added.

That PSG were the side that managed to land Messi was no doubt helped by their ability to pay him massive wages. However, seeing a European powerhouse such as Milan or Inter land him would have been quite the spectacle.

Those sides have historically been some of the strongest in European competition, and having Messi in their ranks would have added to that strength and made them a much more dangerous side, potentially capable of winning the Champions League.

While those moves didn’t happen, the Serie A giants may still be wondering what might have happened had they managed to bring one of the best players ever on board.

