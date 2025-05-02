Arsenal are reportedly open to selling Riccardo Calafiori this summer, with AC Milan preparing a player-plus-cash offer that could involve one of two centre-backs heading in the opposite direction.

The 21-year-old defender joined Arsenal in a deal worth up to €45 million from Bologna last year but has endured a difficult debut season in England. Injury setbacks, including a knee issue, have limited him to just over 1,400 minutes across all competitions.

While Calafiori has shown flashes of quality, Arsenal’s willingness to listen to offers has already sparked interest in Italy. According to MilanLive, Milan are exploring ways to bring the Italy international back to Serie A and may look to structure a deal that includes a player exchange to offset the asking price.

Arsenal are said to value Calafiori at around €35 million and admire both Fikayo Tomori and Malick Thiaw, two centre-backs currently on Milan’s books.

Tomori is well known in north London from his time at Chelsea and remains highly rated in England. The 27-year-old has Premier League and Champions League experience and could fill a valuable homegrown quota in Mikel Arteta’s squad.

Thiaw, meanwhile, is a physically imposing 23-year-old with Bundesliga and Serie A pedigree who has also attracted interest from Bayern Munich and Bayer Leverkusen.

Despite his limited minutes, Calafiori has impressed at times with his composure on the ball and ability to carry it out from the back. Still only 22, his profile fits the mould of a modern, ball-playing defender, and there remains a belief at Arsenal that he could yet develop into a long-term option if given time and continuity.

But for the Gunners, the possibility of acquiring a more experienced centre-back, especially one familiar with the demands of English football, could make a deal more attractive.

Tomori, in particular, would offer immediate depth and competition alongside William Saliba and Gabriel, and allow greater flexibility in defensive rotations. Calafiori, for his part, remains highly regarded in Italy and fits Milan’s push to build a more Italian identity within their squad.

The report also states that the Rossoneri are targeting national team players like Samuele Ricci and Riccardo Orsolini, with Calafiori seen as a cornerstone signing to refresh their defence.

Juventus are also monitoring the situation but have not yet made a formal approach. Milan, by contrast, are said to be actively working on a deal, and the inclusion of a player Arsenal already rate could give them an edge in negotiations.

After an injury-hit year in London, a return to Serie A may now suit all parties, and a high-profile swap could unlock one of the summer’s most intriguing deals.