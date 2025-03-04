Real Madrid have set their sights on signing Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton as they look to bolster their midfield options in the summer transfer window.

The England international joined Palace from Blackburn Rovers for £18million in January 2024 and he has been a standout performer in the Premier League, so there’s no surprise top European clubs are eyeing his services.

Despite missing three months after undergoing groin surgery earlier this season, he has slotted seamlessly back into Oliver Glasner’s side, helping them secure a crucial 3-1 win in the FA Cup over Millwall, which progresses them into the quarter-final.

He was also named player of the match in a 4-1 victory over Aston Villa last week.

His impressive performances have not gone unnoticed. The England superstar is also expected to be named in Thomas Tuchel‘s first England squad additionally according to the Daily Mail.

The 21-year-old has caught the attention of Los Blancos’ scouting team, with chief scout Juni Calafat reportedly a big admirer of the England international.

Madrid have been monitoring Wharton’s progress closely and could now make a move to bring him to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester United and Liverpool also showing interest. United, in particular, are looking to reinforce their midfield, with Casemiro and Christian Eriksen expected to depart and summer signing Manuel Ugarte failing to meet expectations.

A move to Madrid would see Wharton link up with England teammate Jude Bellingham, and possibly Liverpool right back Trent Alexander Arnold, who is a transfer target and out of contract this summer.

Trent is edging closer to an exit from Anfield due to the expiry of his current contract, which could help form a formidable young midfield pairing for the reigning La Liga and Champions League champions.

Palace are likely to demand a significant fee, with Wharton’s market value estimated to be in the region of £70million.

The Eagles are also facing the potential departures of key players like Eberechi Eze, Marc Guehi and Jean-Philippe Mateta this summer.

With Madrid intensifying their interest, the race for Wharton’s signature is heating up – setting the stage for a major transfer battle in the coming months.