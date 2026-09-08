Adam Wharton's stance on a 2027 transfer is clear as Liverpool are ready to push again

Liverpool are preparing to push for Crystal Palace midfielder Adam Wharton again in 2027, with the midfielder’s views on a transfer made clear.

It’s been identified that the Reds need a holding midfielder. They didn’t address the position in the summer, instead focussing on the big-money move for Bradley Barcola, and the defence.

Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister have both played in the deeper role this season, and the club has eyes on improving their options there going forwards.

They remain heavily linked with Lamine Camara, after their period of interest in the summer, with the midfielder remaining at Monaco, who reneged on an agreement with Chelsea at the eleventh hour on deadline day.

Our friends at TEAMtalk have revealed that after interest in Palace man Wharton previously, Liverpool remain interested in the Englishman.

Indeed, they regard him as a player who can add composure and quality to their midfield, and are on alert for his transfer in 2027.

There is also interest from Newcastle in Wharton, who are expected to become active once it becomes clear that an exit from Palace is going to be possible.

The Magpies are said to see him as their ideal addition to help their push towards the top of the Premier League.

Adam Wharton unlikely to stay but will respect Palace

Both clubs will be buoyed by the suggestion from sources that Palace are going to find it tough to retain the services of Wharton either in the winter or the following summer window.

But while a 2027 transfer appears to be on the cards, it’s said that Wharton did not agitate for a summer exit amid interest from the likes of Liverpool, and he continues to have great admiration for his current side.

With that said, if a move does not look like it’s going to come to fruition, interested clubs might find it tough to prise him away.

However, Wharton’s ambition is to play European football on a regular basis, and to feature for a club who are challenging at the highest level in the Premier League.

Liverpool have played in the Champions League in five of the last six seasons, so they fit the bill as the type of club he’d want to play for.

The report states Palace are likely to demand a fee north of £75million, reflecting age, importance to the side and the types of fees being paid for other Premier League midfielders of late.

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