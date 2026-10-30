Adidas launches Arsenal, Liverpool and Manchester United home shirts for just £40

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Every Premier League team has officially launched all three kits for the 2026/27 season and the first discounts are in.

A Premier League football shirt costs as much as £120 for the shirt alone if fans choose ‘authentic’ versions. With number and name printing, shorts, socks and Premier League or other competition badges the cost of a kit can easily pass £150.

As the Christmas season approaches the good news for fans of the Premier League is that discount season has also begun with big discounts on kits.

Kit maker Adidas, which supplies kits for many of the Premier League’s biggest teams, has launched a clever way to make kits more affordable for fans in the run up to the holiday season.

UK seller UKSoccerShop has cut the price of Arsenal ‘supporter’ shirts to under £50 and Manchester United shirts to less than £40. The discounts also include Liverpool shirts priced under £40, with an extra 10% off when you spend over £75.

Children’s versions of the shirts are priced from as little as £34.99, making it an ideal option for Christmas.

The ‘supporter’ shirts are official Adidas products but are designed to offer fans a cheaper alternative to match day versions and they are being sold at half the price. While not identical to the matchday kits, which are priced at over £80 for an adult version, they are official, similar shirts for fans to wear at a significantly lower price.

Fans can also get Bayern Munich supporter shirts as Adidas offers the option to more of its stable of clubs.

Adidas has three versions of every club’s home, away and third shirts. The supporters’ versions are not classed as an official kit, although they are an official product aimed at fans of the club.

The other two versions include the standard shirt, usually priced around £85 for an adult shirt, and the ‘authentic’ player version, which can fetch prices up to £130 because they use the same materials and designs as the players themselves.

You can see the cheapest version of the shirts here.