Romano quashes Arsenal transfer with ‘tempted’ Juventus star awaiting contract ‘fight’

Adrien Rabiot is once again being linked with a move to Arsenal.

Arsenal have not made a proposal to sign Juventus midfielder Adrien Rabiot, who is ‘tempted’ by a move to the Premier League, as per Fabrizio Romano.

Rabiot has been at Juventus since July 2019, when he joined on a free transfer from Paris Saint-Germain.

Adrien Rabiot to finally join Arsenal?

Interestingly, the 28-year-old has never joined a club for a transfer fee, completing free transfers to Manchester City, Creteil, Pau FC and PSG, while spending half a season on loan at Toulouse.

He has been perpetually linked with a move to the Premier League for quite some time and reportedly came close to joining Manchester United as a free agent last summer.

There was believed to be a disagreement over the player’s wage demands, with his agent and mother asking for more money than the Red Devils were willing to pay.

United remain in the picture as Rabiot once again approaches the end of his Juventus contract having only penned a one-year deal last summer.

Arsenal continue to be linked as well, even if he is not the profile Mikel Arteta has been known to bring to the Emirates.

Amidst recent links to the French international, Romano has lifted the lid on the Gunners’ apparent interest.

Writing in his CaughtOffside column, the Italian transfer expert has said that Rabiot is yet to receive a ‘proposal’ from a club in the Premier League, which is a league that has ‘always tempted’ the player.

Romano adds that Juve are ‘prepared to fight to keep him with a new contract offer’, leaving the future of the player up to himself.

It is claimed that ‘it looks too early to be talking about Arsenal or other possible destinations’.

Arteta unlikely to pursue Rabiot

Although there is a chance Arsenal will sell Emile Smith Rowe and/or Thomas Partey, while Mohamed Elneny and Jorginho are out of contract this summer, it feels very unlikely that Arteta would be open to signing Rabiot.

The France international is a player with known baggage off the field, primarily courtesy of his mother, who is also his agent.

Arteta has always prioritised buying the right personalities and his signings in recent years have all fallen into the same age bracket, which Rabiot is now beyond.

The one-time Serie A winner – who turns 29 in April – would add a great deal of experience to the Arsenal squad, but it would be very surprising to see this one materialise.

