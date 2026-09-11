£60m left-back wants to join Man Utd after Lewis Hall signs new Newcastle contract

Manchester United believe that Bournemouth left-back Adrien Truffert wants to move to Old Trafford, as Lewis Hall decides to sign a new contract with Newcastle United, according to a report.

Man Utd wanted to sign Hall from Newcastle in the summer transfer window.

Hall was also said to be willing to join Man Utd, but Newcastle refused to sell the England international left-back.

On September 11, Newcastle announced on their official website that Hall has signed a new contract.

Hall was not the only left-back on Man Utd’s radar in the summer transfer window, though.

TEAMtalk reported back on May 4 that Man Utd had taken a shine to Bournemouth star Truffert, too.

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Earlier this month, talkSPORT pundit and former Chelsea player Jason Cundy urged Man Utd to sign Truffert to solve their left-back issue.

Cundy said on talkSPORT: “Listen, Truffert will get a big move, and do you know who should go for him? Man Utd.

“I’ve seen him last season. This is not just me picking up for this season. He is a damn good left-back.

“I’ve seen enough of Truffert in the Premier League last season since [Milos] Kerkez has gone to Liverpool, I promise you.

“They [Man Utd] are after Lewis Hall, but I mean, Bournemouth will drive a hard bargain, but Man Utd need a left-back!”

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The Athletic journalist David Ornstein subsequently reported that Bournemouth could sell Truffert for £60m next summer.

Ornstein said on The Athletic FC Podcast: “Not many clubs recruited in that left-back position, which means there’s going to be a need on the horizon.

“Truffert has a really good age profile [he’s 25 in November]. He’s the sort of player that you could see moving.

“Manchester United were one team that we talked about with left-backs over the window, and there will be more. It is going to be an interesting one.

“I’m hearing a value of around £60m and that there’s potentially a deal to be done next summer.

“I could see him being capable of playing for one of the biggest clubs.”

Adrien Truffert wants Man Utd transfer

TEAMtalk has now reported that Truffert himself is willing to swap the Vitality Stadium for Old Trafford, with Man Utd believing that the 24-year-old France international winger wants to join Michael Carrick’s side in a £60m deal.

While noting that Bournemouth value Truffert at £60m, the reliable transfer news outlet stated: ‘Sources have stated that a move to a club the size of United would be difficult for Truffert to ignore.

‘The Red Devils have been unusually open about their interest, a sign that they would not publicise their admiration so freely unless they believed the player wanted the move.

‘In modern football, clubs of United’s stature typically only become this transparent when they already have a clear indication of the player’s stance.

‘United will already be aware of Truffert’s position due to the way deals of this nature work.

‘Scouts have watched him regularly, and the recruitment team view him as a strong tactical fit, particularly now the side is operating in a more conventional back four.’

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