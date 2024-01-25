Arsenal: Arteta slammed for ‘costing Gunners the title’ with ‘very stupid’ and ‘regretful’ decision

Mikel Arteta has “cost Arsenal” the Premier League title by spending £60million on Kai Havertz, according to Gabby Agbonlahor.

The Gunners manager boldly sanctioned the purchase of Havertz from Chelsea last summer.

Many fans believe the £60m spent on the German would have come in handy this month with Arsenal unable to afford a new striker.

They have been strongly linked with Brentford’s Ivan Toney in recent months with Eddie Nketiah and Gabriel Jesus struggling in front of goal.

Arteta’s lack of a goalscoring No. 9 is likely to be the main reason Arsenal fall short in the Premier League title race, unless they manage to beat Liverpool and Manchester City to top spot.

The jury will be out on Havertz for a while given the fact a lot of the Gunners fan base have been sceptical since day one, and his form this season has failed to win over most of his doubters.

MEDIAWATCH: Man Utd to raise £200m to match six-year haul while Klopp ‘shows up’ Arteta

He enjoyed a nice purple patch before the winter break, scoring a last-minute winner at Brentford before strikes against Luton Town, Brighton and RC Lens in the Champions League.

The 24-year-old has five goals in 30 appearances across all competitions this term, which is four less than the tally he reached in 47 games for Chelsea in 2022/23.

Havertz has not been awful but it does feel like that £60m would be pretty useful with Toney begging for a move.

And former Aston Villa striker Agbonlahor thinks the signing of Havertz “has cost Arsenal the title”.

“I think the biggest thing Arsenal fans are annoyed with and what Arteta will regret is spending a lot of his transfer budget on Havertz,” Agbonlahor said on talkSPORT. “He wasn’t the answer.

“They could have £65m available now towards getting a striker like Ivan Toney. It’s going to cost them.

“They’ve got [Fabio] Vieira, they’ve got [Emile] Smith Rowe who are probably better than Havertz in the same position.

“So for me, Arteta has cost Arsenal the title by spending money very stupidly, I’d say.”

READ MORE: Premier League table of points won when a team scores first