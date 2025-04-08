Gabby Agbonlahor didn’t mince his words on talkSPORT Breakfast on Tuesday morning, urging Ipswich Town striker Liam Delap to reject a transfer to Man United.

News broke in the national press on Monday that Delap – who has a £40m release clause – could be on Ruben Amorim‘s wishlist in the summer, as the Red Devils boss looks to bolster a misfiring front line.

“I’d take him over what they’ve got,” Agbonlahor said.

“He’s better than Hojlund, better than Zirkzee.

Delap, 22, is enjoying a breakout season in the Premier League with 12 goals and two assists since a £20 million move from Man City last July.

However, he’s expected to be on the move again this summer, with the Tractor Boys set to make an immediate return to the Championship.

Man United aren’t expected to be the only suitors for the future England international, and ex-Villa striker Agbonlahor was quick to warn the youngster off of a move to Old Trafford, suggesting he’ll need a more positive environment.

“I’d probably tell him [Delap] not to go there. I feel like it’s negative at the moment at Man United.

“Anyone who goes there bar Fernandes has been a disappointment in recent years.

“I’d go to a different club. I’d want to go to Arsenal. I could see him at Arsenal, I really could.”

The Gunners are currently deploying Mikel Merino as a makeshift number nine in the absence of Gabriel Jesus, who remains the only traditional forward on the books at the Emirates Stadium.

The North London club have been desperately missing a killer instinct in the box for a number of years now, which is the missing piece of the puzzle as far as the fans are concerned.

However, Agbonlahor did express some doubt if he’s ready to turn out for a club fighting for trophies.

He continued: “But has he done enough yet to warrant a move to a team that’s fighting for the Premier League title? I don’t know.

“Does he need a step in between that. Like a West Ham, they will need a striker in the summer. Maybe that might suit him better.

“I’m not sure but I do really rate him. He’s a great finisher, a big strong lad and he can hold his own in the Premier League.”

Delap will be in action against Chelsea on Sunday afternoon as he aims to score for a third successive top-flight fixture.