Agent of Arsenal star reveals his ‘priority’; Arteta ‘reignites interest’ in long-term target as replacement

Former Chelsea midfielder Jorginho’s agent has revealed that the World Cup winner is no longer in talks with Arsenal over a new contract.

Jorginho joined Arsenal from Chelsea as a low-cost alternative to Moises Caicedo during this year’s winter transfer window.

The experienced midfielder played a vital role for the Gunners during last season’s run-in but he has slipped down the pecking order at the start of this campaign.

He has made 14 appearances for Arsenal across all competitions this term but he has been restricted to just four starts in the Premier League.

Jorginho was linked with a move elsewhere in the summer and his future remains in doubt as his current contract is due to expire at the end of this season.

The player’s agent – Joao Santos – has insisted that even with his game time, his “priority remains Arsenal”.

When asked if his player will renew his Arsenal contract, Santos said: “Everything is at a standstill. We’ll think about it after February. However, the priority remains Arsenal.”

Despite this, Jorginho recently admitted that he “would like to return” to Italy before he retires.

“I’m very much in doubt, I would like to return but I don’t know when the right time would be,” Jorginho said.

“I want to return yes, but I don’t know when, I feel I still have things to do at Arsenal. It always takes time when you change teams, but the first six months at Arsenal were not negative, on the contrary.

“Obviously, it takes time to understand the mechanisms better, Arteta gives you a billion pieces of information but I’m very happy there.”

Arsenal are expected to target a new midfielder in January and Aston Villa’s Douglas Luiz has been consistently linked with them over the past couple of years.

