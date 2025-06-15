The agent of Italy under-21 star Niccolo Pisilli has reportedly not denied interest from Tottenham in the Roma youngster, but have clarified reports on the basis of a completed deal.

Tottenham have put clear emphasis into youth development of late. Academy players Mikey Moore and Dane Scarlett were among those who played roles last season, while Archie Gray and Lucas Bergvall (both 19) were signed and heavily used.

Another youth signing could soon be coming. Spurs have recently been linked with Roma midfielder Pisilli of late – the 20-year-old scored once and assisted twice in Serie A last season.

He has so far played in both of Italy’s matches in the under-21 Euros. Gazzetta dello Sport reports Tottenham have viewed Pisilli during the tournament, and his entourage ‘does not deny’ their interest in him.

However, his representation ‘denies offers’ and states Pisilli ‘wants to grow’ in Rome.

It comes after a report that the Tottenham had ‘completed the basis of a deal’ for the midfielder – labelled a ‘rising star’ in Italy.

It was stated that negotiations for the move would be continued after the tournament. Italy have won both of their games so far, against Romania and Slovakia.

Both games have been won with 1-0 scorelines, and Italy are joint-top of their group, alongside Spain. The sides will face each other on Tuesday, with the winner topping the group and likely getting an easier knockout route.

Whether Pisilli plays much of a role in the next match remains to be seen, as he’s been introduced as a substitute in both of the games so far.

In the second match, he was introduced for the injured Tomasso Baldanzi, so there’s a chance if he can’t play the next game, Pisilli starts.

Reports on the injury were not conclusive after the match, so it is unclear at the moment if Baldanzi will be able to play.

In any case, more minutes for Pisilli will plead his case for a transfer, to Tottenham or another club. Whether he wants it or not, it cannot be a bad thing to have big clubs interested in him at 20 years of age.

