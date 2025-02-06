Alphonso Davies’ agent has revealed the extent of the transfer interest from Europe in his client, amid reports of Manchester United being linked.

The pacy left-back was set to leave Bayern Munich this summer with his deal due to expire, which put every major club in Europe on alert over the news of a potential bargain.

However, Davies crushed any hopes of a transfer swoop as he penned a new deal, which is set to keep him in Germany until 2030.

United were one of the clubs said to be interested, but they had to settle for the less experienced Serie A defender Patrick Dorgu, who arrived from Lecce in a deal worth £25million rather than a player with experience, pedigree and regarded as world-class in Germany.

The likes of Liverpool, Arsenal and Real Madrid were reportedly lining up to sign the 24-year-old who has now played 220 times for the German club.

Ruben Amorim’s desire to persist with his favoured 3-4-2-1 formation at Man Utd means that the wing-back areas have become more important and the current personnel available aren’t familiar with that side of the game.

Tyrell Malacia departed for PSV Eindhoven while Luke Shaw has managed just 98 minutes of action this season due to injuries. Amorim has been forced to play the likes of Diogo Dalot and Noussair Mazraoui out of position on the left to compensate, but that side looks set to be dominated by the arrival of Dorgu.

Davies’ agent on transfer situation

Davies’ agent Nick Huoseh has broken his silence and revealed everything in an interview with Winwin: “Real Madrid was definitely a serious option, and we had conversations with them, as well as with other clubs.

“But in the end, a decision had to be made, and that was to stay at Bayern Munich – of course, with all due respect to Real Madrid, who are a huge club, one of the most successful in history.

“It is always an honour for any player to receive an offer from a club like that, as well as from Bayern Munich or other big clubs in the Premier League.

“There was interest from some Spanish clubs, but as you know, we only really spoke to a few clubs, maybe three or four. In the Premier League, there was interest from two or three clubs. However, the player’s options were limited – only around five clubs showed genuine interest in signing him.

“When you leave a club like Bayern Munich, you don’t have many top-level options because you’re already at one of the best clubs in the world. If you look at the top clubs, Bayern are among the best.”

“There was interest from Saudi Arabia, but it never got to an advanced stage because we didn’t want it to become a media story, as it sometimes happens, or to be used as a negotiating tool for a better contract in Europe. The player was simply not ready for a move to Saudi Arabia.

“I also want to make something clear: when it comes to a footballer’s career, there are many options. But staying at a big club for a long time is not a bad thing. Sometimes constantly changing clubs can be detrimental to a player’s career. Sometimes stability can be the best choice.”