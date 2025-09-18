The agent of a new Tottenham signing has revealed why he landed there and not at Chelsea

The agent of a new Tottenham signing has revealed the reasons they snapped him up ahead of Chelsea despite there being “genuine interest” from the Blues.

Chelsea spent much of the summer window attempting to sign Simons. However, given they also signed a lot of other forward talent, it was difficult for them to secure his services.

Indeed, they signed Liam Delap, Joao Pedro, Jamie Gittens, Alejandro Garnacho and Estevao Willian. As such, they were unable to add Simons, too, and Tottenham were the club who ended up landing him.

Simons’ agent, Ali Barat, has revealed how the Stamford Bridge move failed and that paved the way for Spurs to snap up the attacker.

He told The Daily Mail: “There was genuine interest from both sides. Chelsea had certain constraints at that moment, which made it difficult for them to move forward.

“We totally respected that and they were really clear with us from the beginning about where they were at with it.

“So when discussions with Tottenham began, their connection and clarity stood out and it quickly became clear that their project was a great fit for Xavi’s development.

“A talk that Xavi had with Thomas Frank was really key because he hit on a lot of good points. Xavi has heard ‘Oh, you’re amazing’ before, but Thomas really hit him on the points that he had to work on.

“It was total honesty. Xavi has got a monster mentality. He’s been a wonderkid since 14 years old. He’s not afraid of challenges. He really took those words from Thomas in a positive way.”

MORE ON TOTTENHAM FROM F365:

👉 Tottenham watch star Ligue 1 trio up close as bombing full-back outperforms winger

👉 Tottenham told they ‘have to’ land Euro giant midfielder Frank wants ‘ASAP’

👉 Tottenham summer signing tipped for loan exit as rift with Frank revealed by insider

Simons made an immediate impact on his debut for Tottenham, assisting the first goal in his side’s 3-0 victory over West Ham at the weekend.

He then played 77 minutes in the 1-0 Champions League victory over Villarreal. He had a positive game with some good moments going forwards, and from what they’ve seen so far, Spurs should be very happy that they managed to land the winger.

At the time of his signing, we wrote that Simons could be a better signing for Tottenham than Eberechi Eze for Arsenal.

Eze has also assisted once so far, having played three games for the Gunners, so the creative new signings either side of north London are pretty similar at the moment.

READ MORE: Spurs stumble through ‘miracle’ Champions League return as Frank’s side powered by Arsenal boos