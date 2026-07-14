Chelsea’s ‘agreed’ move for Rayo Vallecano star Pep Chavarria could reportedly ‘collapse’ on one condition, while there is an update on Manchester City’s swoop for Malo Gusto.

Unsurprisingly, the Blues have been active in this summer’s transfer window in recent weeks, having sold Marc Cucurella, Andrey Santos and Tyrique George for over £110m combined.

Xabi Alonso‘s side have also landed several signings but will no doubt make more additions ahead of next season, with one of their priorities to sign a new left-back to replace Real Madrid-newbie Cucurella.

And in recent weeks, Chavarria has appeared Chelsea’s leading option to replace Cucurella, but a deal is proving difficult.

A new report from our colleagues at TEAMtalk claims Chavarria has already ‘agreed’ personal terms ahead of his move to Chelsea, but they are yet to settle on a fee with La Liga outfit Rayo Vallecano.

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According to the report, Chelsea’s move for Chavarria could ‘collapse’ because the Premier League giants are ‘prepared to walk away from negotiations unless the Spanish club reduce their asking price’.

The report adds:

‘Chelsea’s opening offer of €15million (£12.8m, $17.1m) has been rejected by Rayo Vallecano, who continue to value the defender at €25million (£21.3m, $28.5m). ‘Sources have told us that Chelsea believe the gap between the two valuations is too large and have made it clear during recent discussions that they will not be drawn into overpaying. While talks remain ongoing, the Premier League club have informed Rayo that they are willing to end negotiations altogether if there is no movement on the Spanish side’s demands.’

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Man City react to ‘staggering demand’ for Malo Gusto

There could also be a reshuffle at right-back, with France international Gusto emerging as a target for Man City following the appointment of ex-Chelsea boss Enzo Maresca as Pep Guardiola’s replacement.

It has been reported that Gusto is keen on a move to Man City, but this looks unlikely because Chelsea have made a ‘staggering demand’ for the defender.

According to Caught Offside, Man City ‘feel’ Chelsea wanting £75m for Gusto is ‘too excessive’.

The report claims:

‘Sources close to the agents industry have informed CaughtOffside that Man City have identified Malo Gusto as one of their leading defensive targets and believe the France international would be open to joining them. ‘City have considered an offer in the region of €45m, but Chelsea are demanding approximately £75m for the 23-year-old.’

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